Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smart moves: how Auckland can get more for its money from on-demand public transport

By Benjamin Kaufman, Adjunct Researcher, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Share this article
After a successful trial, an on-demand public transport service in Auckland has been optimised to increase patronage – without the cost of buying new vehicles.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should I get a flu vaccine this year? Here's what you need to know
~ Calling drag queens 'groomers' and 'pedophiles' is the latest in a long history of weaponising those terms against the LGBTIQA community
~ Community batteries are popular – but we have to make sure they actually help share power
~ Feeling frozen? 4 out of 5 homes in southern Australia are colder than is healthy
~ Putin under pressure: the military melodrama between the Wagner group and Russia’s armed forces
~ New research discoveries are more likely to be put to use in pediatricians’ offices if patients and their caregivers get involved
~ India is using the G20 summit to further its settler-colonial ambitions in Kashmir
~ UN marks International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
~ Biden's strength is consensus, but America is increasingly divided. Can he win again?
~ War rooms and bailouts: How banks and the Fed are preparing for a US default – and the chaos expected to follow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter