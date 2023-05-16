Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EPA’s crackdown on power plant emissions is a big first step – but without strong certification, it will be hard to ensure captured carbon stays put

By Stephanie Arcusa, Postdoctoral Researcher in Carbon Sequestration, Arizona State University
Klaus Lackner, Professor of Engineering and Director of the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions, Arizona State University
Fossil fuel power plants can avoid most emissions by capturing carbon dioxide and pumping it underground. But to be a climate solution, that carbon has to stay stored for thousands of years.The Conversation


