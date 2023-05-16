Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An expert’s guide to drinking beer for people who don’t do well with gluten

By David Bean, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology and Fermentation Technology, Federation University Australia
Andrew Greenhill, Associate Professor in Microbiology and Fermentation Technology, Federation University Australia
It’s estimated coeliac disease affects 1.4% of the world’s population – a staggering 112,000,000 people or so in total.

People with this condition develop an abnormal immune reaction when they consume gluten – a protein found in grains including barley, wheat and rye. It can damage the lining of their small intestine and lead to a range of (often debilitating) symptoms.

Coeliacs are forced to forgo glutenous food and drinks, including bread, pasta, cakes, biscuits, pastries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
