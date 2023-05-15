Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hard Choices in Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A nongovernmental organization delivers food aid in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3, 2023.  © 2023 Wail Koshar/AP Photo Afghanistan has largely disappeared from the media, but it remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Two-thirds of the country’s population is food insecure, including 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition. Women and girls remain most at risk. The ongoing crisis has thrust upon the United Nations two vital but seemingly incompatible responsibilities in Afghanistan: keeping aid flowing to those most in need while also keeping pressure…


© Human Rights Watch -
