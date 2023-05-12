Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Migratory Bird Day celebrates extraordinary avian journeys, twice a year

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) takes place twice a year in the Americas, in honour of the biannual movements of the migrating birds and the amazing distances they travel.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The long 1980s: Belarusian dark wave band Molchat Doma takes its music to the US
~ A Nepali man’s mission to document all the orchids found in Nepal
~ The Nakba: 75 years after losing their home, the Palestinians are still experiencing the “catastrophe”
~ An obscure 1800s law is shaping up to be the center of the next abortion battle – legal scholars explain what's behind the Victorian-era Comstock Act
~ Tartan at V&A Dundee: a celebration of the pattern’s disruptive power
~ Relationships and sex education review: government must remember history of LGBTQ+ discrimination in English schools
~ How better local employment support could help tackle UK labour shortages
~ Climate change first 'went viral' exactly 70 years ago
~ Drought recedes in Britain after a wet spring – but much of Europe is parched
~ Technology can play a vital role in limiting online gambling – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter