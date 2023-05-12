Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The UK is offering payments to abuse victims – but it may not be enough to help them leave

By Valeria Skafida, Senior Lecturer in Social Policy, The University of Edinburgh
For the 1.7 million women in England and Wales who are victims of domestic abuse, the cost of living crisis has added more barriers to leaving their abuser. The charity Women’s Aid has found that the vast majority of women living with their abuser have now found it even more difficult to leave for financial reasons.

© The Conversation
