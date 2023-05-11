Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products remain in our bodies and environments for a very, very long time

By Amy Rand, Assistant professor, Environmental Chemistry and Toxicology, Carleton University
PFAS are chemicals used in cosmetics and personal care products that can persist in the environment for a very long time. New regulations seek to ban PFAS, but Canada needs to take further actions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
