Human Rights Observatory

UK: Keep calm and respect diversity, says UN expert

Abusive rhetoric by politicians, the media and social commentators has trickled down to create a culture of increasingly abusive and hateful speech against LGBT persons in the United Kingdom, the UN-appointed independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity warned today.


© United Nations -
