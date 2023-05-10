Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At times devastating, always powerful: new SBS drama Safe Home looks at domestic violence with nuance, integrity and care

By Shannon Sandford, Lecturer, Griffith University
Share this article
Phoebe Rook (Aisha Dee) is a 20-something starting work as communications specialist for the Family Violence Legal Service, a state-wide community centre providing free legal assistance for people escaping domestic and family violence in Victoria.

Tasked with raising the centre’s profile amid rumours of funding cuts, Phoebe is quickly confronted with her own assumptions of the policies and services used to protect victim-survivors.

While shadowing prickly lawyer Jenny (Mabel Li) at the magistrate’s court on her first day, Phoebe reads through a list of intervention orders.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ChatGPT could have an upside for universities – helping bust ‘contract cheating’ by ghostwriters
~ How do we remake ourselves after unravelling? Plunge into life and pay attention, suggests Deborah Levy's mesmerising new work
~ Minecraft Legends is a reminder that lightning rarely strikes twice in gaming
~ Feed me: 4 ways to take control of social media algorithms and get the content you actually want
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: the solutions needed to address climate change already exist
~ Smoke from the Black Summer fires could have made the triple La Niña more likely
~ The budget makes glossy announcements on Indigenous education, but real change requires more than just money
~ Australians' satisfaction with life is at its lowest level in two decades
~ No, the budget does not make further interest rate rises more likely
~ From Kali to Mary to Neopagan goddesses, religions revere motherhood in sometimes unexpected ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter