Cold water therapy: what are the benefits and dangers of ice baths, wild swimming and freezing showers?
By Heather Massey, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Science & Health, School of Sport, Health & Exercise Science, University of Portsmouth
Clare Eglin, Principal Lecturer in the School of Sport, Health, and Exercise Science, University of Portsmouth
Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology, University of Portsmouth
Immersion in cold water is definitely an activity that divides people – some love it others hate it. But many now practice it weekly or even daily in the belief that it’s good for their mental and physical health.
Cold water therapy, as it has come to be known, can take the form of outdoor swimming – in lakes, rivers or the ocean – cold showers or even ice baths. It has been used for a while by sportspeople…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023