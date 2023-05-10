What does ending the emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US mean in practice? 4 questions answered
By Marian Moser Jones, Associate Professor of Health Services Management, Policy and History, The Ohio State University
Amy Lauren Fairchild, Dean and Professor of Public Health, The Ohio State University
The emergency status allowed the federal government to cut through a mountain of red tape, with the goal of responding to the pandemic more efficiently.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023