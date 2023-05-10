South Africa's cold weather has arrived -- some tips on how to stay warm and safe
By Adriaan Van Der Walt, Senior Lecturer of Physical Geography and GIS, University of the Free State
Jennifer Fitchett, Associate Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
Sarah Roffe, Researcher, Agricultural Research Council
Research shows that the world is undoubtedly warming. And, as the global average temperature keeps rising, heatwaves are increasing in their frequency, duration and intensity for most of the world’s regions.
But that doesn’t mean cold weather will disappear entirely. While annual extreme cold events are becoming less frequent and less intense, as you’d expect in a warming world, researchers suggest the climate systems that drive anomalously…
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023