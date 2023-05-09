Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethnic Targeting Mars DR Congo’s Electoral Process

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Congolese soldiers stand guard as prospective voters gather to register with the electoral commission in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 16, 2023. © 2023 Arlette Bashizi/Reuters On April 24, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission finalized a nationwide process to update voter lists ahead of general elections slated for December 2023. But as citizens headed to voter registration centers, some were met with violence and discrimination. In Goma, Bukavu, Nyagenzi, and Uvira in eastern Congo, groups of youths threatened,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
