Human Rights Observatory

Corporal Punishment on the Rise in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters ride atop a Humvee after detaining four men in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 21, 2021. © 2021 Felipe Dana/AP Photo A new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlights Taliban human rights violations that have received little attention: the use of corporal punishment and the death penalty. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 until November 2022, UNAMA documented 18 cases of corporal punishment, all lashings and mostly for so-called moral crimes. These include punishments for sex outside of marriage and for girls…


© Human Rights Watch
