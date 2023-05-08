A cancer centre is the latest victim of cyber attacks. Why health data hacks keep happening
By Mohiuddin Ahmed, Senior Lecturer of Computing and Security, Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
It seems hardly a day goes by without another report of a cyber crime incident. With Medibank still fresh in our minds, the latest attack is on a Sydney-based cancer treatment facility, Crown Princess Mary Cancer Centre in Westmead Hospital.
The cyber criminal group Medusa claims to have stolen thousands of files and is holding them to ransom.
In what has become a common practice, the criminal gang seems to be using double extortion. In such scenarios,…
- Sunday, May 7, 2023