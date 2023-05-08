Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do young children sometimes steal? And what should parents do about it?

By Natalie Gately, Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Edith Cowan University
Shane Rogers, Lecturer in Psychology, Edith Cowan University
Motives for stealing need to be explored and understood before deciding on a course of action, as it’s not necessarily a sign of moral failure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
