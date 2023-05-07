Tolerance.ca
Leafs and Oilers in the NHL playoffs: Can I cheer on a team I usually hate?

By Taylor McKee, Assistant Professor, Sport Management, Brock University
It’s been 30 years since a Canadian NHL team has won the Stanley Cup. The last team to bring home the trophy was the Montréal Canadiens in 1993, but the long drought might finally be over with two Canadian teams in the second round of the NHL playoffs: the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto…The Conversation


