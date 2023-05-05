Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID is officially no longer a global health emergency – here's what that means (and what we've learned along the way)

By Simon Nicholas Williams, Lecturer in Psychology, Swansea University
Share this article
COVID no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, but we need to be better prepared for future pandemics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan's conflict will have a ripple effect in an unstable region - and across the world
~ Local elections: Labour gains suggest the tide has turned in many marginal constituencies
~ How archaeologists can help us live with wild animals
~ Five reasons you should consider renting your outfits this wedding season
~ The Wicker Man at 50: how the strange 1970s British film became a cult classic
~ The Euclid spacecraft will transform how we view the 'dark universe'
~ Cryptocasinos are evolving worryingly fast – here's how to get to grips with them
~ White Lotus Day celebrates the 'founding mother of occult in America,' Helena Petrovna Blavatsky
~ Afghanistan: Women tell UN rights experts ‘we’re alive, but not living’
~ Senior leadership delegation from civil and human rights groups to visit US-Mexico border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter