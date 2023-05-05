Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cryptocasinos are evolving worryingly fast – here's how to get to grips with them

By Philip Newall, Lecturer in the School of Psychological Science, University of Bristol
Maira Andrade, PhD Researcher, University of Bristol
The new UK white paper reforming the gambling laws for the digital age says nothing about one of the most concerning new developments in this field in the past 20 years.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
