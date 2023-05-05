Australia finally has a Net Zero Authority - here's what should top its agenda
By Kylie Turner, System Lead, Sustainable Economies, Climateworks Centre
Anna Skarbek, CEO, Climateworks Centre
The Albanese government has announced a Net Zero Authority to reduce national emissions and help industry, communities and workers manage the shift to a low-carbon economy.
The authority will be enshrined in law. It will seek to make Australia’s energy transition more coordinated, orderly and fair, and ensure regions and industry seize the huge economic opportunities on offer.
The authority is long overdue. Without such a body, Australia risked making the net-zero transition too slowly,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 5, 2023