Human Rights Observatory

After decades of trying, how can we deliver more effective alcohol regulation in the NT?

By Elizabeth Crawford Spencer, Professor of Law, Charles Darwin University
Guzyal Hill, Senior Lecturer, Charles Darwin University
Kim M Caudwell, Lecturer - Psychology | Chair, Researchers in Behavioural Addictions, Alcohol and Drugs (BAAD), Charles Darwin University
Restricting access to alcohol has proven successful, but it’s only part of the solution. There are other strategies that can lead to a longer-term, more sustainable approach.The Conversation


© The Conversation
