Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian citizens seeking citizenship in Ukraine are left in legal limbo

By Yulia Abibok
Share this article
In 2022, their Russian IDs became toxic, and many found themselves unwelcome in Ukraine. Since the invasion began, more and more are seeing their legal documents expire.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I'm not an apologist for the Snowy 2.0 hydro scheme – but let's not obsess over the delays and cost blowouts
~ Deterring China isn't all about submarines. Australia's 'cyber offence' might be its most potent weapon
~ Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition leader is a travesty and adds to a growing crackdown on peaceful dissent
~ Hong Kong dismantles grassroots direct elections
~ 'Who the hell is Edgar?' – a viral Eurovision song about Edgar Allan Poe evokes a strange history of mediums and creative possession
~ Could using open-source information online get you arrested for foreign interference?
~ Lickable toads and magic mushrooms: wildlife traded on the dark web is the kind that gets you high
~ Sudan: Explosive Weapons Harming Civilians
~ Burkina Faso: Army Linked to Massacre of 156 Civilians
~ Why does Trinidad & Tobago tax books?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter