Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition leader is a travesty and adds to a growing crackdown on peaceful dissent

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The conviction and sentencing of Job Sikhala, a member of parliament for the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), for obstructing justice, is a travesty and further evidence of an escalating crackdown on peaceful dissent and the right to freedom of expression ahead of the elections due later this year, Amnesty International said today. Job […] The post Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition leader is a travesty and adds to a growing crackdown on peaceful dissent  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russian citizens seeking citizenship in Ukraine are left in legal limbo
~ I'm not an apologist for the Snowy 2.0 hydro scheme – but let's not obsess over the delays and cost blowouts
~ Deterring China isn't all about submarines. Australia's 'cyber offence' might be its most potent weapon
~ Hong Kong dismantles grassroots direct elections
~ 'Who the hell is Edgar?' – a viral Eurovision song about Edgar Allan Poe evokes a strange history of mediums and creative possession
~ Could using open-source information online get you arrested for foreign interference?
~ Lickable toads and magic mushrooms: wildlife traded on the dark web is the kind that gets you high
~ Sudan: Explosive Weapons Harming Civilians
~ Burkina Faso: Army Linked to Massacre of 156 Civilians
~ Why does Trinidad & Tobago tax books?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter