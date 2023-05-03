Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta election: Is the province's energy regulator acting in the public interest?

By Robert L. Ascah, Research Fellow, Public Economics, The Parkland Institute, University of Alberta
Share this article
A series of ongoing issues in Alberta’s oil and gas sector suggest the province’s energy regulator is controlled by the industry and has lost the public’s trust.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Small businesses seek to avoid possible credit crunch as Federal Reserve raises rates once more
~ Can a photograph change the world?
~ How electric and automated cars are aggravating motion sickness
~ Tulips for breakfast: the flower as food from the war to contemporary gastronomy
~ Gordon Lightfoot's music raised awareness of Great Lakes maritime disasters
~ Fed rate hikes, recession fears and political backlash leave ESG investors at a crossroads
~ Who owned this Stone Age jewellery? New forensic tools offer an unprecedented answer
~ Blending Western science with Indigenous knowledges, David Suzuki's bestseller The Sacred Balance has been updated for this moment
~ Teaching and research are the core functions of universities. But in Australia, we don't value teaching
~ AI has potential to revolutionise health care – but we must first confront the risk of algorithmic bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter