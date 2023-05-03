Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI has potential to revolutionise health care – but we must first confront the risk of algorithmic bias

By Mangor Pedersen, Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Auckland University of Technology
AI algorithms reinforce existing biases. Before they are introduced as routine tools in clinical care, we must establish ethical guidelines to reduce the risk of harm.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
