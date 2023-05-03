Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Laos: Brazen shooting of human rights defender ‘Jack’ must be investigated immediately

By Amnesty International
*Amnesty has updated this statement from an earlier version as it has not been able to independently verify whether Jack was killed in the attack  Lao authorities must urgently launch an investigation into the attack on a human rights defender who was shot in a cafe over the weekend, Amnesty International said today.  Anousa “Jack” […] The post Laos: Brazen shooting of human rights defender ‘Jack’ must be investigated immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
