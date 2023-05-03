Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Croatia: Ongoing, Violent Border Pushbacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man and his daughter who said Croatian police had pushed them back to Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 times carry a 10-month-old baby in her stroller through the forest near the Croatian border, January 2021. © 2021 Alessio Mamo / Guardian / eyevine Croatian police regularly and often violently push back refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants to Bosnia and Herzegovina without assessing their asylum requests or protection needs. Pushbacks have long been standard operating procedure for Croatia’s border police, and the government has bamboozled EU institutions through deflection…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
