'Never-ending pressure': Mothers need support managing kids' technology use
By Natalie Coulter, Associate Professor of Communication Studies, and Director of the Institute for Research on Digital Literacies, York University, Canada
Lindsay C. Sheppard, PhD Student, Sociology, York University, Canada
Policymakers, tech companies and schools should all be part of conversations about how our society is responsible for the new realities of tech in the home after COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 2nd 2023