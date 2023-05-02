Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Concussion: almost half of people still show signs of brain injury after six months

By Rebecca Woodrow, PhD Student in Clinical Neurosciences, University of Cambridge
David Menon, Professor, Head of Division of Anaesthesia, University of Cambridge
Emmanuel A Stamatakis, Lead, Cognition and Consciousness Imaging Group, Division of Anaesthesia, University of Cambridge
Around 56 million people globally suffer a concussion each year. It’s common for concussion to cause short-term symptoms such as a headache, nausea, sensitivity to light and problems concentrating.

But many people also struggle with long-term symptoms – including fatigue, trouble sleeping and concentrating,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
