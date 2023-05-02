Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kicking the gas can down the road: why a gas price cap is the worst way to protect energy consumers.

By Ariel Liebman, Ariel Liebman Director, Monash Energy Institute and Professor of Sustainable Energy Systems, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Share this article
Capping the wholesale gas price is a poor attempt to decouple the domestic market from the volatile international market. The only sure way forward is a domestic reservation policy for the east coast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malagasy people remain resilient amid the soaring cost of basic commodities
~ Kyrgyzstan/Tajikistan: Apparent War Crimes in Border Conflict
~ DR Congo: Reject Discriminatory Nationality Bill
~ Nepal: Court Orders Recognition of Same-Sex Spouse
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities are using facial recognition technology to entrench apartheid
~ Stephen Hawking's final, god's-eye view of the cosmos ponders the ultimate origin of our universe
~ Emotional abuse is a pattern of hurtful messages – building parenting skills could help prevent it
~ From 'technicolour yawn' to 'draining the dragon': how Barry Humphries breathed new life into Australian slang
~ Vaping and behaviour in schools: what does the research tell us?
~ 'Too much money is spent on jails and policing': what Aboriginal communities told us about funding justice reinvestment to keep people out of prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter