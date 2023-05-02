Kicking the gas can down the road: why a gas price cap is the worst way to protect energy consumers.
By Ariel Liebman, Ariel Liebman Director, Monash Energy Institute and Professor of Sustainable Energy Systems, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Capping the wholesale gas price is a poor attempt to decouple the domestic market from the volatile international market. The only sure way forward is a domestic reservation policy for the east coast.
- Monday, May 1st 2023