Human Rights Observatory

Amma Darko uses fiction to portray the real plight of women and street children in Ghana

By Puleng Segalo, Chief Albert Luthuli Research Chair, University of South Africa
Theresah Patrine Ennin, Senior Lecturer in English, University of Cape Coast
Amma Darko is one of Ghana’s leading novelists, known for exploring gritty social issues and the lives of women. There is much to be unearthed in the childhood narrative of deprivation and danger that she tackles in her 2003 work Faceless.

Faceless is the story of an investigation into the death of a young girl called Baby T, a child sex worker whose naked body is found dumped…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
