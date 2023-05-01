Fair representation in news makes multicultural Australians feel more at home: new research
By Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Jee Young Lee, Lecturer, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Belonging can be defined as a settled feeling. It is about feeling attached to the community and society you live in. Not only does belonging make people feel at home, but it can also help people participate in society.
More than 5 million Australians use a language other than English at home, of which 15% have low English proficiency. Almost one-third (28%) are born overseas. How do we ensure they are part of the society?
A new report unveils research examining the impact of news…
- Sunday, April 30, 2023