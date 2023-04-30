The Liberals are the fifth iteration of Australia's main centre-right party. Could the Voice campaign hasten a sixth?
By Chris Wallace, Professor, School of Politics Economics & Society, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
Menzies created the Liberals from the rubble of its once successful but ultimately dysfunctional forebear, the UAP. It wasn’t the first time the centre-right reinvented itself. It could happen again.
