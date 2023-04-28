Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Truth, justice and reparations for victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine ever more paramount following latest attacks

By Amnesty International
Responding to the latest attacks by Russian forces in Ukraine, including reports of a missile attack on an apartment building which is reported to have killed at least 17 civilians, including two children, Marie Struthers, Regional Director, Eastern Europe and Central Asia said: “Russian missiles continue to cause unspeakable civilian suffering in Ukraine. According to […] The post Ukraine: Truth, justice and reparations for victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine ever more paramount following latest attacks appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
