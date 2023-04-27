Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better – here's how

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Share this article
The European Commission is forcing 19 tech giants including Amazon, Google, TikTok and YouTube to explain their artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms under the Digital Services Act. Asking these businesses – platforms and search engines with more than 45 million EU users – for this information is a much-needed step towards…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unveiling my grandfather's past: ‘Palestine 1936′ — A book review and personal odyssey of the Arab Revolt
~ 10 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, fashion has yet to slow down
~ Why menstrual leave could be bad for women
~ Extinction Rebellion gave it 'the Big One' with a four-day peaceful protest – now what?
~ Dandelions are a lifeline for bees on the brink – we should learn to love them
~ Human activities in Asia have reduced elephant habitat by nearly two-thirds since 1700, dividing what remains into ever-smaller patches
~ Ukraine war: Russia scales back May 9 Victory Day celebrations amid fear of popular protests
~ Illegal migration bill: can the government ignore the European court of human rights?
~ House in a skip: even tiny homes can’t address the privilege and insecurity of the housing market
~ We need to discuss what jobs robots should do, before the decision is made for us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter