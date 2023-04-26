Tolerance.ca
Here's what happened when we endowed volunteers with a sixth finger

By Ganesh Gowrishankar, Chercheur au Laboratoire d'Informatique, de Robotique et de Microelectronique de Montpellier, Université de Montpellier
Have you spotted what distinguishes this hand from those you see usually? Count the number of fingers…

The hand has a robotic “sixth finger” which we developed with our collaborator, Prof Yoichi Miyawaki of the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo.

Users can control this sixth digit independently of the others. In fact, we can pinpoint, with an algorithm, muscle activity in the forearm which doesn’t contribute to normal finger movement, and use this signal to control the robot finger.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
