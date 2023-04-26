Tolerance.ca
Belfast has more peace walls now than 25 years ago – removing them will be a complex challenge

By Teresa García Alcaraz, Postdoctoral researcher in the School of Natural and Built Environment (QUB), Queen's University Belfast
Since the first paramilitary ceasefires in 1994, the Northern Ireland peace process has addressed a series of contentious issues. Prisoners have been released, weapons decommissioned. Policing and power sharing have been discussed.

Quite how the conflict shaped the city of Belfast, though, is yet be fully contended with. The urban environment comprises 30.5 km of walls in a total of 97…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
