Cognitive flexibility is essential to navigating a changing world – new research in mice shows how your brain learns new rules
By Vikaas Sohal, Professor of Psychiatry, University of California, San Francisco
Kathleen Cho, Principal Investigator in Neuroscience, Inserm
Learning new rules requires the suppression of old ones. A better understanding of the brain circuits involved in behavioral adaptation could lead to new ways to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
- Wednesday, April 26, 2023