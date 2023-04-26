Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa is scrapping special work permits for Zimbabweans -- migrants will be left exposed

By Sikanyiso Masuku, Postdoctoral Researcher at Institute for Democracy, Citizenship and Public Policy in Africa, University of Cape Town
Share this article
The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit gave holders the right to live and work in the country but did not grant them the right to permanent residence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human trafficking, forced labor and exploitation of migrants in Russia
~ Pope Francis Should Stress Equal Treatment of Refugees During Hungary Visit
~ Wanted: family-friendly apartments. But what do families want from apartments?
~ In hot water: here's why ocean temperatures are the hottest on record
~ Inflation has fallen, but one or two more interest-rate rises are still likely
~ Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace
~ Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
~ Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election
~ EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice
~ Ethiopia: Companies Long Ignored Gold Mine Pollution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter