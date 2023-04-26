Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Parliament Threatens Ombudswoman’s Early Dismissal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov speaks at a plenary session of parliament where new ministers are sworn in on March 9, 2022 in Bishkek. © 2022 Nazir Aliyev Tayfur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Bishkek, April 26, 2023) – Kyrgyzstan’s parliament should not dismiss the country’s human rights Ombudswoman, Atyr Abdrakhmatova, before she completes her five-year term and should refrain from interfering with her work, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 19, 2023, parliament voted not to accept her annual report on the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan for 2022,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
