Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Researchers discover 18th century clay tobacco pipes were used as weapons and surgical tools

By Angela Muir, Lecturer in British Social and Cultural History and Director of the Centre of Regional and Local History, University of Leicester
Sarah Inskip, Future Leaders Fellow in the School of Archaeology and Ancient History, University of Leicester
Share this article
Tobacco pipes were one of the first mass-produced, disposable objects in Britain. Through contact with indigenous peoples of the Americas, tobacco pipes and tobacco were introduced to Europe as early as the 16th century, but had been used in the Americas for centuries before this.

Pipes were adapted for European tastes using European materials, and in England the most popular material for pipes between 1600 and 1900 was clay. Shapes and styles varied over the years, but…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unravelling DNA's structure: a landmark achievement whose authors were not fairly credited
~ Why strike action is climate action
~ The impact of childhood and teenage anxiety disorders on later life – new research
~ Global economic uncertainty means oil prices -- and your fuel bill -- will continue to surprise this year
~ Pentagon leaks suggest China developing ways to attack satellites – here’s how they might work
~ From rags and pads to the sanitary apron: a brief history of period products
~ Pakistan’s Sindh Province Backs Transgender Rights
~ Mexico’s Congress Should Ban Discriminatory Immigration Checks
~ Rights Groups Launch Community Safety Agenda
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office calls for probe into latest deadly attack on civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter