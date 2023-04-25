Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global economic uncertainty means oil prices -- and your fuel bill -- will continue to surprise this year

By Carole Nakhle, Energy Economist, University of Surrey
Alongside the global economic outlook, Russian supply and Chinese demand are contributing to ‘a cocktail of uncertainty’ for oil prices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
