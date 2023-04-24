Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad picks a fight with Germany – what's behind it and what the consequences are

By Helga Dickow, Senior Researcher at the Arnold Bergstraesser Institut, Freiburg Germany, University of Freiburg
Share this article
Expulsion of the German ambassador could be a way of warning other embassies, especially France, to steer clear of Chadian politics and support for the opposition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six films on Asia-Pacific communities addressing the climate crisis
~ Lachlan Murdoch could well have won his Crikey lawsuit, so why did he drop it?
~ The much-anticipated defence review is here. So what does it say, and what does it mean for Australia?
~ Hope is on the horizon for a malaria-free Africa
~ Sudan: New conflict escalation exacerbates 20 years of suffering for civilians in Darfur
~ Cambodia: Renewed Attacks on Political Opposition
~ Green spaces are good for people – but in South Africa many cannot access them
~ If the camera was there with the blessing of Father Bob Maguire, people felt safe: my relationship with a marvellous man
~ How do I do 'suicide watch' at home?
~ We want more climate ambition in our foreign policy – here's how we can do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter