Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Barry Humphries, the man who enriched the culture, reimagined the one man show and upended the cultural cringe

By Anne Pender, Kidman Chair in Australian Studies and Director, JM Coetzee Centre for Creative Practice, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Barry Humphries began his career as a Dadaist. His street performances around Melbourne in the early 1950s foreshadowed performance art in Australia. He was the most daring student prankster Melbourne University had ever known.

Years later, academic Peter Conrad accurately described Humphries’ adolescence as a “one man modern movement”.

The young man secured his first paid acting role after a number of complaints from various women about a Dadaist event called Call Me Madman!, staged at the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Overseas Chinese writer is now a label’: Interview with youth author Xia Zhou
~ First Person: Why indigenous peoples can help save the planet
~ The reasons behind the myth of Cantonese as a more authentic Chinese language
~ The Supreme Court rules mifepristone can remain available – here's how 2 conflicting federal court decisions led to this point
~ Networks of silver nanowires seem to learn and remember, much like our brains
~ Beef: what your nemesis reveals about you
~ 'Stand your ground' laws empower armed citizens to defend property with violence – a simple mistake can get you shot, or killed
~ Sudan: violence between army and militia is a symptom of an old disease that is destroying Africa
~ Raw materials, or sacred beings? Lithium extraction puts two worldviews into tension
~ Keeping NBA players on the court is no small 'feet'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter