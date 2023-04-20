Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

After the migrant deaths in Akwesasne, Canadian immigration law must reckon with its colonial history

By Vincent Wong, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Windsor
The recent deaths of migrants trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border through Indigenous territory highlight the history of colonial dispossession that the border represents.The Conversation


