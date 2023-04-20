Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the brilliance of Netflix's 'Beef' be lost in the shadow of a sexual assault controversy? — Podcast

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
The brilliance of the new Netflix TV show, ‘Beef,’ which looks at loneliness and urban life, is threatened by the controversial history of one of its supporting actors, David Choe.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
