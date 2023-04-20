Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marriage Equality Could Bring Women Autonomy and Safety

By Human Rights Watch
"Women & Trans-persons' March for Peace & Diversity" in Kolkata, India, April 4, 2019. © 2019 Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP Images A coalition of queer feminist organizations and individuals in India have issued a groundbreaking report that ties state and religious opposition to marriage equality to the subjugation of women, queer, and trans people via parental control. The report lands as India's Supreme Court is hearing the final arguments in a case over the legalization of same-sex marriage. While India's marriage equality debate has been framed almost exclusively…


© Human Rights Watch -
