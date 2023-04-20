Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria’s plans for engineered wetlands on the Murray are environmentally dubious. Here’s a better option

By Jamie Pittock, Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Matthew Colloff, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Australian National University
Share this article
Governments love the idea of a win-win – even when it doesn’t exist. That’s why Victoria has been spending millions on planning “red gum irrigation ponds” – essentially, engineered wetlands along the River Murray. These wetlands are designed to save some red gum ecosystems, leave many others to decline, and redirect billions of litres of water promised to the environment to farmers.

Controversy has followed these projects.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor MP Marion Scrymgour on the Voice and the need for a new NT jobs program
~ A major review has recommended more independence for decisions about research funding in Australia
~ The rise of unaccountable ministerial advisors: why Victoria’s IBAC report should concern all Australians
~ Somaliland: Urgent investigation needed as fighting takes heavy toll on civilians in Las Anod
~ UN: More Groups Address ‘Antisemitism’ Issue
~ Millions of children deprived of life-saving vaccinations amid COVID pandemic, misinformation surge
~ Australia: Press Vietnam on Poor Rights Record
~ Coronation Quiche anyone? You'll need to fork out A$38. Here are cheaper and healthier options
~ You can't beat the bank by paying $1 a day extra on your mortgage. Here's how compound interest really works
~ Research on 2,400 languages shows nearly half the world's language diversity is at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter