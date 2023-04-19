Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Fox News's settlement with Dominion Voting Systems is good news for all media outlets

By Jane E. Kirtley, Professor of Media Ethics and Law, University of Minnesota
It’s all over but the spinning.

At the eleventh hour, after the jury was sworn in and the lawyers were ready to make their opening statements, the judge presiding over Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News announced on April 18, 2023, that the “parties have resolved the case.”

Little is known about the reported US$787.5 million settlement, one…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
