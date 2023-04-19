Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Esterno Notte': Marco Bellochio's series grapples with ghost of assassinated Italian prime minister Aldo Moro

By Myriam Benraad, Professeure en relations internationales / Schiller International University et Institut libre d'étude des relations internationales et des sciences politiques (ILERI), chercheure associée à l'IREMAM (CNRS/AMU), Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Share this article
Central Rome, 9 May 1978. A crowd of curious passersby spills out by an open car boot. There lies the bullet-riddled body of Aldo Moro, Italy’s Prime Minister, parked mid-way between the party headquarters of the Christian Democrats and those of the Communist Party. The scene concludes 55 days of kidnap and sequestration by the Marxist revolutionaries of the Red Brigades.

One of the darkest chapters in Italian history, the Aldo Moro affair continues to be revisited and written up to this day. Acclaimed film director Marco Bellocchio is the latest to add his take. In his mini-series…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ State violence and the standardization of the Chinese language
~ Sudan created a paramilitary force to destroy government threats - but it became a major threat itself
~ Rahima Moosa: South Africa's only mother and child hospital is falling apart - a veteran doctor reflects on why
~ Illegal logging in Africa is a threat to security
~ 2030 nature targets agreed in December may already be slipping out of reach
~ Dutch government to expand euthanasia law to include children aged one to 12 – an ethicist's view
~ Cholera cases are on the rise – and Europe shouldn't be complacent about the risk
~ Why employers should wake up to the value of naps at work
~ Why the world should take notice as Saudi Arabia joins Chinese alliance -- and how this relates to Taiwan
~ Why London's first Ramadan lights celebration has been so important for Muslims everywhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter