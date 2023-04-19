'Esterno Notte': Marco Bellochio's series grapples with ghost of assassinated Italian prime minister Aldo Moro
By Myriam Benraad, Professeure en relations internationales / Schiller International University et Institut libre d'étude des relations internationales et des sciences politiques (ILERI), chercheure associée à l'IREMAM (CNRS/AMU), Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Central Rome, 9 May 1978. A crowd of curious passersby spills out by an open car boot. There lies the bullet-riddled body of Aldo Moro, Italy’s Prime Minister, parked mid-way between the party headquarters of the Christian Democrats and those of the Communist Party. The scene concludes 55 days of kidnap and sequestration by the Marxist revolutionaries of the Red Brigades.
One of the darkest chapters in Italian history, the Aldo Moro affair continues to be revisited and written up to this day. Acclaimed film director Marco Bellocchio is the latest to add his take. In his mini-series…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 19, 2023